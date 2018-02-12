Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher

A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.



The News Tribune reports the cellphone footage appears to show Mount Tahoma High School history teacher Mike Andersen at one point telling the student: "You're lucky that I got a job because I will put you down right there, six feet under."



The student's claim against the Tacoma School District alleges the teacher had been reprimanded before for threatening students.



Tacoma School District spokesman Dan Voelpel says Andersen is on unpaid leave, pending the conclusion of the district's investigation of the incident. Voelpel says the district will wait until the end of the investigation to comment further.



