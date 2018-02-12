No charges for dad who tried to attack Larry Nassar in court

No charges will be filed against a man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom.



Eaton County prosecutor Douglas Lloyd says Nassar and his attorneys didn't want charges against Randy Margraves. He says he gave those views "considerable weight" because they were potential victims.



Margraves is the father of three daughters who say they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor. Sheriff's deputies tackled him after he charged at Nassar on Feb. 2.



Margraves apologized. He was briefly locked up, but a judge declined to hold him in contempt of court.



Nassar was sentenced to prison for molesting women and girls with his hands. He's first serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography crimes.

