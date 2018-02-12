Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes

OTHELLO, Wash. -

An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington.
  
William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75.
  
The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.
  
His $5.1 million estate, along with the upcoming proceeds from the sale of his ranch, will establish several $1 million endowments. One will support rural medical residencies through Providence Health Care's program in Colville.
  
Crosetto's second endowment will create a mobile health care unit through Washington State University's medical school that will serve rural areas.
  
The remainder of his gift will support a variety of causes he was passionate about.
  
Crosetto was single and had no children
  
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

