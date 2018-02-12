Surveillance camera captures car prowler casing car before break-in

Surveillance camera captures car prowler casing car before break-inPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired
Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.>>
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.>>
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions
SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports.>>
SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports. The remains of the man were found at a private game park just outside Kruger National Park. A rifle and ammunition were found next to the body, according to the local Eyewitness News website.>>
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment. Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning.>>
NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment. Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning.>>
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man
Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself. A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.>>
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself. A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.>>
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
Quest to compete: Spokane city leaders' vision for multi-use sports facility
Quest to compete: Spokane city leaders' vision for multi-use sports facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - An Olympic dream usually starts well before the Olympic reality. And right now there is a serious push that has traction to transform the north bank of the Spokane River with a multi-use Sportsplex, which city leaders call a "game changer" for the way our kids play any sports. The hours, days, weeks and years of practice, now realized at a state of the art facility.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - An Olympic dream usually starts well before the Olympic reality. And right now there is a serious push that has traction to transform the north bank of the Spokane River with a multi-use Sportsplex, which city leaders call a "game changer" for the way our kids play any sports. The hours, days, weeks and years of practice, now realized at a state of the art facility.>>
Selkirk firefighter trains for Seattle stair climb
Selkirk firefighter trains for Seattle stair climb
SANDPOINT, Idaho - For over an hour everyday, Selkirk firefighter, Gwen LeTetour gears up from head-to-toe to do battle… with the stair master. He does this daily in preparation for a big race. “I have been training a lot, last year I placed in the top 100 so this year I will have a better start,” LeTetour said.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - For over an hour everyday, Selkirk firefighter, Gwen LeTetour gears up from head-to-toe to do battle… with the stair master. He does this daily in preparation for a big race. “I have been training a lot, last year I placed in the top 100 so this year I will have a better start,” LeTetour said.>>
Surveillance camera captures car prowler casing car before break-in
Surveillance camera captures car prowler casing car before break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane business owner is urging everyone to make sure they don’t leave anything in their car after her son’s car is broken into. Tammy Hull says her son parked his car overnight at her business, Litz’s Bar and Grill. Sometime around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday, a man walked by, looking for things, and even walked around the entire building. He was dressed strangely, with a bandana around his face, a hoodie and a baseball cap. He then look...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane business owner is urging everyone to make sure they don’t leave anything in their car after her son’s car is broken into. Tammy Hull says her son parked his car overnight at her business, Litz’s Bar and Grill. Sometime around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday, a man walked by, looking for things, and even walked around the entire building. He was dressed strangely, with a bandana around his face, a hoodie and a baseball cap. He then look...>>
Amazon to lay off 'small' number of people in Seattle
Amazon to lay off 'small' number of people in Seattle
NEW YORK (AP) - After a ramp-up of hiring last year, Amazon says it will cut a "small" number of positions at its Seattle headquarters. The company did not give an exact number, but The Seattle Times, citing a person familiar with the cuts, says they affect a few hundred people.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - After a ramp-up of hiring last year, Amazon says it will cut a "small" number of positions at its Seattle headquarters. The company did not give an exact number, but The Seattle Times, citing a person familiar with the cuts, says they affect a few hundred people.>>
National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits
National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits
The National Portrait Gallery has unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, both painted by African-American artists who were personally chosen by the Obamas. The portraits were unveiled to the public Monday. The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits. A second and different set of portraits of the former first couple will eventually hang in the White House.>>
The National Portrait Gallery has unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, both painted by African-American artists who were personally chosen by the Obamas. The portraits were unveiled to the public Monday. The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits. A second and different set of portraits of the former first couple will eventually hang in the White House.>>
Trump again seeks to eliminate NEH and NEA arts funding
Trump again seeks to eliminate NEH and NEA arts funding
NEW YORK (AP) - For the second straight year, President Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of the National Endowment of the Arts and National Endowment of the Humanities. In the budget proposal unveiled Monday, Trump asks that both organizations begin to shut down in 2019, saying the NEA and NEH should not be federal responsibilities.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - For the second straight year, President Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of the National Endowment of the Arts and National Endowment of the Humanities. In the budget proposal unveiled Monday, Trump asks that both organizations begin to shut down in 2019, saying the NEA and NEH should not be federal responsibilities.>>
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
No charges for dad who tried to attack Larry Nassar in court
No charges for dad who tried to attack Larry Nassar in court
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - No charges will be filed against a man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom. Eaton County prosecutor Douglas Lloyd says Nassar and his attorneys didn't want charges against Randy Margraves. He says he gave those views "considerable weight" because they were potential victims.>>
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - No charges will be filed against a man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom. Eaton County prosecutor Douglas Lloyd says Nassar and his attorneys didn't want charges against Randy Margraves. He says he gave those views "considerable weight" because they were potential victims.>>