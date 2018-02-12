Surveillance camera captures car prowler casing car before break-in

A Spokane business owner is urging everyone to make sure they don’t leave anything in their car after her son’s car is broken into.

Tammy Hull says her son parked his car overnight at her business, Litz’s Bar and Grill. Sometime around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday, a man walked by, looking for things, and even walked around the entire building. He was dressed strangely, with a bandana around his face, a hoodie and a baseball cap.

He then looked at her son’s car, walks away, and then comes back to break in. The suspect broke two windows and messed up the inside of the car too.

For Tammy, seeing this, “it makes me really sad that people work this hard to do that when they could work this hard to get a job.”

She’s heard about this happening around Spokane, so she just wants to get the word out so people can be aware.

“Don't leave anything in there to make anyone want to break in,” she says.