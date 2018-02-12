Quest to compete: Spokane city leaders' vision for multi-use spo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Quest to compete: Spokane city leaders' vision for multi-use sports facility

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

An Olympic dream usually starts well before the Olympic reality. And right now there is a serious push that has traction to transform the north bank of the Spokane River with a multi-use Sportsplex, which city leaders call a "game changer" for the way our kids play any sports. The hours, days, weeks and years of practice, now realized at a state of the art facility.

But beyond the local impact, city leaders say the sportsplex could be a game changer for the city's economic picture. Research shows that right now about 200 national sporting events bypass Spokane each year because a major, multi-use venue to handle them doesn't exist. This $40 million Sportsplex could change that.  A recent Gonzaga University Study and Sports Facilities Advisory report estimated the new facility would generate an additional $33 million annually in direct tourism spending in our community.

What's now a parking lot of dust and mud, would crystallize with construction into a state of the art building, a place to host major events, a place where even the youngest athlete can tap that initial seed of self-esteem and plant the first steps to a foundation of discipline. The facility will be approximately 180,000 square feet. The Sports Commission says it will be designed with maximum flexibility in mind to accommodate a large variety of sports and events. The facility, they say, will have two primary purposes: The first to host large tournaments that generate tourism. Second, be a practice and competition venue for local sports groups and community programming.

The Spokane Sports Commission, Public Works Department, and Spokane Mayor David Condon are all pushing hard to create what they are calling a legacy project.

To see more about the proposed facility CLICK HERE: http://www.spokanesportsplex.org/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 AM EST2018-02-12 06:41:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    >>

  • Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired

    Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired

    Monday, February 12 2018 11:28 AM EST2018-02-12 16:28:13 GMT

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.

    >>

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.

    >>

  • Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions

    Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions

    Monday, February 12 2018 11:04 AM EST2018-02-12 16:04:20 GMT

    SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports. 

    >>

    SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports.  The remains of the man were found at a private game park just outside Kruger National Park. A rifle and ammunition were found next to the body, according to the local Eyewitness News website.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man

    Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:48 PM EST2018-02-13 02:48:56 GMT

    HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself.    A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.

    >>

    HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself.    A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.

    >>

  • 14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection

    14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-02-13 02:44:33 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.    Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday.    The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.    Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday.    The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.

    >>

  • Quest to compete: Spokane city leaders' vision for multi-use sports facility

    Quest to compete: Spokane city leaders' vision for multi-use sports facility

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-13 02:09:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An Olympic dream usually starts well before the Olympic reality. And right now there is a serious push that has traction to transform the north bank of the Spokane River with a multi-use Sportsplex, which city leaders call a "game changer" for the way our kids play any sports. The hours, days, weeks and years of practice, now realized at a state of the art facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An Olympic dream usually starts well before the Olympic reality. And right now there is a serious push that has traction to transform the north bank of the Spokane River with a multi-use Sportsplex, which city leaders call a "game changer" for the way our kids play any sports. The hours, days, weeks and years of practice, now realized at a state of the art facility.

    >>
    •   