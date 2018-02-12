14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection

An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.



Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday.



The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.



The woman had been horseback riding in Gold Beach, Oregon, in a cattle farming area.



After a week of eye irritation, she pulled a worm from her eye. Over two weeks, doctors removed 13 more. She recovered.



The report was published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

