Elderly woman randomly attacked in LA's Koreatown; Police search

Elderly woman randomly attacked in LA's Koreatown; Police search for suspect

LOS ANGELES -

Police in southern California are hoping that surveillance cameras can lead them to a person of interest in a weekend attack on an elderly woman in Los Angeles. 

The 85-year-old grandmother was left with severe facial injuries including eyes swollen shut, and stitches on her scalp. Surveillance video shows the woman walking along a sidewalk in LA's Koreatown about four miles from downtown. Shortly afterward, the same cameras pick up a man running in the opposite direction. 

The woman's granddaughter said she was on her way to a Korean market Saturday, about 30 minutes from her house. Along the way her grandmother says a man hit her in the face and she fell backward, hitting her head on the ground. Another man from a nearby store rushed to help and called 911.

The granddaughter says her grandmother didn't know her attacker, and afterward she still had her valuables, including all her money.

Police say they're hoping someone recognizes the man in the video and comes forward to help solve the random crime.

