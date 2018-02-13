3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

One adult and the child were headed northbound on Hamilton in a black sedan, a gray car was crossing Montgomery when it was hit and T-boned. Police are still trying to determine who was at fault in the crash.

Investigators are expected to be at the scene of the crash for a few hours while they gather evidence and interview witnesses.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

