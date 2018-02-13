Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe

Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipePosted: Updated:
Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.>>
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions
SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports.>>
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment. Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning.>>
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Chloe Kim's coronation is complete. The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.>>
3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 12th.>>
Can gene therapy be used to fight the AIDS virus?
Scientists are trying to perfect gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. The efforts are inspired by a man who was cured of HIV infection a decade ago by a cell transplant from a donor with natural immunity to the virus. Researchers have been trying to get similar results using a patient's own blood cells.>>
Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.>>
Elderly woman randomly attacked in LA's Koreatown; Police search for suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in southern California are hoping that surveillance cameras can lead them to a person of interest in a weekend attack on an elderly woman in Los Angeles. The 85-year-old grandmother was left with severe facial injuries including eyes swollen shut, and stitches on her scalp. Surveillance video shows the woman walking along a sidewalk in LA's Koreatown about four miles from downtown.>>
Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself. A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.>>
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
Quest to compete: Spokane city leaders' vision for multi-use sports facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - An Olympic dream usually starts well before the Olympic reality. And right now there is a serious push that has traction to transform the north bank of the Spokane River with a multi-use Sportsplex, which city leaders call a "game changer" for the way our kids play any sports. The hours, days, weeks and years of practice, now realized at a state of the art facility.>>
Selkirk firefighter trains for Seattle stair climb
SANDPOINT, Idaho - For over an hour everyday, Selkirk firefighter, Gwen LeTetour gears up from head-to-toe to do battle… with the stair master. He does this daily in preparation for a big race. “I have been training a lot, last year I placed in the top 100 so this year I will have a better start,” LeTetour said.>>
