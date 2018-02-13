Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

Chloe Kim's coronation is complete.
  
The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.
  
Kim put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run with the gold already well in hand. With members of her family in the stands, including her South Korean grandmother, Kim put on a show that delivered on her considerable pre-Olympic hype.
  
Liu Jiayu took silver with an 89.75 to become the first Chinese snowboarder to medal at the Olympics.
  
American Arielle Gold, who pondered retirement last summer, edged teammate and three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark for bronze.
  
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

  • Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired

  • Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

  • Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions

  • Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe

