Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loosePosted: Updated:
Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.>>
3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.>>
Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.>>
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
Sen. Cotton says there's no debating DACA plan: 'Best and final offer'
WASHINGTON - A Republican senator who introduced President Donald Trump's immigration proposal says it's "the president's framework bill or nothing." Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas calls the bill "not an opening bid" for negotiations with Democrats on immigration but the "best and final offer.">>
Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
Dog in the race? Pooch barred from race for Kansas governor
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Kansas election officials are putting the brakes on a dog's campaign for governor. KWCH-TV reports that Terran Woolley, of Hutchinson, decided to file the paperwork over the weekend for his 3-year-old pooch, Angus, to run for the state's top office after reading stories about six teenage candidates.>>
Snow Queen: Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Chloe Kim's coronation is complete. The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.>>
3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 12th.>>
Can gene therapy be used to fight the AIDS virus?
Scientists are trying to perfect gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. The efforts are inspired by a man who was cured of HIV infection a decade ago by a cell transplant from a donor with natural immunity to the virus. Researchers have been trying to get similar results using a patient's own blood cells.>>
Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.>>
Elderly woman randomly attacked in LA's Koreatown; Police search for suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in southern California are hoping that surveillance cameras can lead them to a person of interest in a weekend attack on an elderly woman in Los Angeles. The 85-year-old grandmother was left with severe facial injuries including eyes swollen shut, and stitches on her scalp. Surveillance video shows the woman walking along a sidewalk in LA's Koreatown about four miles from downtown.>>
Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself. A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.>>
