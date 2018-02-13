Sen. Cotton says there's no debating DACA plan: 'Best and final offer'

A Republican senator who introduced President Donald Trump's immigration proposal says it's "the president's framework bill or nothing."



Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas calls the bill "not an opening bid" for negotiations with Democrats on immigration but the "best and final offer."



Like the proposal Trump unveiled last month, the measure would offer a chance for citizenship for up to 1.8 million people who arrived in the U.S. as children and stayed illegally. It would provide $25 billion for border security, restrict family-based immigration, and end a visa lottery.



The Trump plan faces an uphill battle in the Senate.



___



12:13 a.m.



The Senate's Republican and Democratic leaders say it's going to be tough to broker a successful deal on immigration policy.



Debate is expected to end this week with a vote on President Donald Trump's own proposal.



The Republican majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, says Democrats need to back up their demand for action with hard work on finding a solution that Congress will pass and Trump will sign.



The Democratic leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, expressed opposition to Trump's proposal. It would pave a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young "Dreamer" immigrants in the U.S. illegally, a lure for Democrats. Trump also wants $25 billion for a border wall with Mexico and other security measures.

