Climber airlifted off Oregon mountain dies

The Latest on rescue at Oregon's Mount Hood (all times local):
  
4:15 p.m.
  
Authorities say a climber who fell up to 1,000 feet (305) meters and was airlifted off Mount Hood has died.
  
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the male climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Portland, Oregon, hospital Tuesday afternoon.
  
The sheriff's office says seven or eight climbers remain stranded on the mountain and that one has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
  
Rescue teams are still working to reach the climbers.
  
2:25 p.m.
  
An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.
  
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the male climber is in critical condition.
  
Four climbers remain stranded on the mountain.
  
Other climbers are on the mountain, but it's unknown if they are stuck.
  
Officials say conditions are treacherous on the mountain with rocks and ice falling.
  
1:10 p.m.
  
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says crews are dealing with two separate rescue operations on Oregon's Mount Hood.
  
In one, a climber fell several hundred feet from a spot near the summit of Oregon's tallest mountain. Other climbers are providing aid as rescuers try to reach the scene.
  
Separately, a party of four climbers is stranded and one of them is injured.
  
The sheriff's office says rescuers are working "feverishly" to reach the climbers.
  
12:10 p.m.
  
Officials say one person fell Tuesday on Oregon's Mount Hood and seven people are stranded.
  
Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Tuesday that he is unable to release information about the climber's condition. He says it's unclear how far the climber fell, with reports varying from several hundred feet to 1,000 feet (304 meters).
  
The climbers were on the Hogsback area near the summit of the 11,240-foot (3.4 kilometers) mountain about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Portland.
  
Mount Hood is Oregon's tallest peak and attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year. The peak is notorious for loose rocks in warm weather, and the sun has been out this week.
  
11:35 a.m.
  
Authorities say a rescue effort is underway for a climber who fell on Mount Hood.
  
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that other climbers might be stranded.
  
No other details were immediately available.
  
Mount Hood is Oregon's tallest peak and attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year. The peak is notorious for loose rocks in warm weather, and the sun has been out this week.

    •   