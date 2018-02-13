Chicago news station confuses PyeongChang with restaurant chain PF Chang's

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.