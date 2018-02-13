Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 13th

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - Kansas election officials are putting the brakes on a dog's campaign for governor.

KWCH-TV reports that Terran Woolley, of Hutchinson, decided to file the paperwork over the weekend for his 3-year-old pooch, Angus, to run for the state's top office after reading stories about six teenage candidates. The teens entered the race after learning Kansas doesn't have an age requirement, something lawmakers are seeking to change.

Angus is a type of hunting dog called a wire-haired Vizsla. Woolley figured Angus would need to run as a Republican. He described Angus as a "caring, nurturing individual who cares about the best for humanity and all creatures other than squirrels."

But the Kansas Secretary of State's office says man's best friend is not capable of serving the responsibilities required of the governor.

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (AP) - Railway workers in the Adirondacks have been trying to move a derailed locomotive that has been left running for a week.

The Post-Star reports the Saratoga & North Creek Railway locomotive went off the tracks in Johnsburg, New York, on Feb. 6 while it was being used to clear snow from tracks. SNCR general manager Justin Gonyo says the company has kept the locomotive running so the diesel engine doesn't freeze.

Icy conditions have made it harder to free up the train.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan says residents are frustrated with the bad smell from the diesel fuel, along with the noisy engine. Hogan says the company had promised to move the train by Saturday.

Gonyo says he wants to move the train "as much as anyone."



ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - A Maryland woman who claims to be a psychic has been convicted of scamming people - again.

WRC-TV reports Gina Marie Marks, who worked under the name Natalie Miller, pleaded guilty Friday to multiple counts of felony theft for stealing $340,000 from five people who sought help with their troubles.

Marks said on Friday in court that she would return all the payments she received, but maintained her services are real. Police learned of Marks in 2016 when a woman paid Marks for love spells, but got suspicious when the charges began approaching $80,000.

Marks was arrested at the Miami International Airport in Florida and faces up to six years in prison.

Marks pleaded no contest and guilty to similar charges in 2009 and 2010 in Florida.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The parents of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have donated the maximum amount to the campaign of their son's Democratic rival, Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Nicholson is in a primary battle against Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, with the winner advancing to take on Baldwin in the fall.

Federal records show that Nicholson's parents, Michael and Donna Nicholson, both gave $2,700 in December to Baldwin. Nicholson is a former Democrat, but his parents have a long history of donating to Democratic candidates. CNN first reported the donations to Baldwin.

Nicholson says in a statement that "My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective."

Nicholson says he is a conservative by choice "not because I was born one."

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A woman who led police on a chase told arresting officers that she was Mother Mary en route to pick up Baby Jesus and had permission from God to speed.

WDRB-TV cites an arrest report saying a Kentucky trooper attempted to pull over 52-year-old Connie Allen, of Tennessee, on Saturday, but she ignored him. A high-speed chase ensued.

Another trooper was eventually able to pull in front of Allen, forcing her to stop. He approached her car with his weapon drawn, but she refused to get out and show her hands. The report says she became compliant when he hit her window with a police baton.

She also told police she had died five years ago.

She is charged with several offenses. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say deputies have removed a four-foot alligator from the parking lot of a Florida grocery store.

The Herald-Tribune reports that Sarasota County deputies responded Thursday to a Sarasota Winn-Dixie.

Sgt. Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling wrangled the reptile, which had been hiding under an SUV.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the alligator was relocated to a less populated area in the eastern part of the county.

BERLIN (AP) - German authorities say they have arrested a man who offered his services as an agent to three foreign intelligence services.

Federal prosecutors said the 27-year-old German, identified only as Danny Guenter G. in line with local privacy rules, was arrested in Leipzig on Wednesday. They said Friday he was released but is still under investigation for declaring himself prepared to carry out espionage.

Prosecutors said the suspect sent application letters to three foreign services, which they didn't identify, asking to be employed as an agent. They added "he said he was prepared, if he was recruited, to carry out any activities asked of him."

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A group of fans have helped return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade - but not before taking a selfie.

Jones was with several of his teammates in Philadelphia on Thursday as they celebrated the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the favored New England Patriots when his phone reportedly fell out of his back pocket.

A photo appeared on the player's verified Instagram page shortly afterward that showed several smiling fans with the caption, "Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!" The fans promised to return it.

Jones confirmed his cellphone was missing in a post on Twitter.

He later posted an image on Instagram of him among a group of fans saying he got his phone back with the hashtag "#RealLove."

MARINA, Calif- Mail thieves in one California town, hoping to get lucky with tax return info, ended up with a creepy surprise.

"This particular time I ordered cockroaches," said the victim, Rosalinda Vizina. The crooks swiped a package with some 500 live cockroaches inside.

Vizina is an entomologist who is doing a study on the critters, but she won't be doing it with that batch.

"One of these boxes had been left open. It looked like it was pried open. And all the mail was gone," she said.

When she discovered her package was stolen from the mailbox at her apartment complex in Marina, she knew the joke was on them.

"I feel bad for the roaches in case they got smushed or tossed or something like that. For the thieves, I hope they went everywhere," Vizina added.

With that many roaches running around, you'd think they could overpower the mail thieves.

It's not clear what happened to the box, but for all you mailbox bandits out there, just remember, the words of Forrest Gump, "you never know what you're gonna get."

It doesn't get anymore "Vegas" than this.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, arriving passengers to McCarran airport in Sin City can now apply for a marriage license as they are waiting to get their bags from the carousel.

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau has set up a temporary kiosk in the baggage terminal for would-be husbands and wives to obtain their marriage certificate.

Clark County is the wedding capitol of the world, issuing the most marriage licenses throughout the year in the U.S. -- amounting to almost 80,000 a year on average.

"We issue more licenses in the days leading up to Valentine's Day than we do throughout the year…With Valentine's Day being on a Wednesday this year, we're not expecting it to be as big as it has in other years," said Paula Cook, a marriage services supervisor for the County. So far, however, almost 200 licenses have been issued.

Not to be confused with the actual wedding ceremony, no vows will be said at the actual airport. Only the license itself will be issued. Cook said there were some misconceptions about that particular detail.

Fox News did witness one couple signing up for their license. Christie Estrada and Hector Castaneda from Bishop, Texas came across the outpost as they were retrieving their luggage.

"We were just walking, we were going to get a taxi and we saw the sign. It saved us a lot of time so we can go gamble," said Castaneda.

They are planning to get married at a chapel in Harrah's with 12 members of their family and friends attending.

Cook described some of the couples that used the quick hitch services.

"We had a very interesting couple that came from Texas that were on an eleven-hour layover and they said 'Oh, we're just here to go zip lining and we're going to get married while we're here,' so that was kind of cool," Cook said.

Licenses cost $77 and Cook says 2018 has many notable days for couples looking to tie the knot.

Those include the day of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19th and Aug. 18th, because the wedding certificate will read "8/18/18." In numerology circles that is what's considered a palindrome, which is a number sequence that reads the same forward and backward.

