LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie

LeBron James to produce new "House Party" moviePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue
Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.>>
Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery
3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.>>
Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher
Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.>>
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Letter to Donald Trump Jr. says, 'You're an awful person'
NEW YORK - A law enforcement official says a letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his mother-in-law's New York City home read, "You're an awful person.">>
NEW YORK - A law enforcement official says a letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his mother-in-law's New York City home read, "You're an awful person." The official wasn't authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday about the letter, which was mailed from Massachusetts and was received Monday.>>
Meals on Wheels fundraiser hits 10-year mark
Meals on Wheels fundraiser hits 10-year mark
SPOKANE, Wash.- Tuesday marks day two of preparations for Cinnagrams, an annual Valentine's day fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers meals to disabled and homebound seniors in Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- Tuesday marks day two of preparations for Cinnagrams, an annual Valentine's day fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers meals to disabled and homebound seniors in Spokane.>>
Rep. Timm Ormsby charged with DUI in Olympia
Rep. Timm Ormsby charged with DUI in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Representative Timm Ormsby was pulled over and charged with a DUI last weekend in Olympia. “I made a very poor choice this weekend and want to apologize to my constituents, colleagues, friends and family,” Ormsby said in a statement released Tuesday. “I have faith in our justice system and will abide by whatever consequences I receive." Ormsby represents Spokane's 3rd District and is the most senior Democrat in the Legislature.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Representative Timm Ormsby was pulled over and charged with a DUI last weekend in Olympia. “I made a very poor choice this weekend and want to apologize to my constituents, colleagues, friends and family,” Ormsby said in a statement released Tuesday. “I have faith in our justice system and will abide by whatever consequences I receive." Ormsby represents Spokane's 3rd District and is the most senior Democrat in the Legislature.>>
LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie
LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie
CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James is going old school to make a new movie. The Cavaliers star and business partner Maverick Carter are producing a new version of "House Party," the comedy featuring hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play that debuted in 1990. James' SpringHill Entertainment production company described the project as a "fresh re-imagining" of the original.>>
CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James is going old school to make a new movie. The Cavaliers star and business partner Maverick Carter are producing a new version of "House Party," the comedy featuring hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play that debuted in 1990. James' SpringHill Entertainment production company described the project as a "fresh re-imagining" of the original.>>
Chicago news station confuses PyeongChang with restaurant chain PF Chang's
KHQ.COM - An ABC affiliate in Chicago accidentally broadcast a report about the Winter Olympics illustrated with a graphic that read “P.F. Chang 2018” on Saturday morning. Unfortunately the mistake did not go unnoticed. They've since said the mistake was a "graphics mix-up." P.F. Chang's even took notice of the blunder and responded on their Twitter account saying, "contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games.">>
KHQ.COM - An ABC affiliate in Chicago accidentally broadcast a report about the Winter Olympics illustrated with a graphic that read “P.F. Chang 2018” on Saturday morning. Unfortunately the mistake did not go unnoticed. They've since said the mistake was a "graphics mix-up." P.F. Chang's even took notice of the blunder and responded on their Twitter account saying, "contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games.">>
Mount Hood climber falls several hundred feet, condition unknown; 7 others stranded
Mount Hood climber falls several hundred feet, condition unknown; 7 others stranded
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say one person fell Tuesday on Oregon's Mount Hood and seven people are stranded. Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Tuesday that he is unable to release information about the climber's condition. He says it's unclear how far the climber fell, with reports varying from several hundred feet to 1,000 feet (304 meters).>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say one person fell Tuesday on Oregon's Mount Hood and seven people are stranded. Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Tuesday that he is unable to release information about the climber's condition. He says it's unclear how far the climber fell, with reports varying from several hundred feet to 1,000 feet (304 meters).>>
Dive team searching for missing boater on Lake Coeur d'Alene
Dive team searching for missing boater on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a missing boater on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report that a boater fell into the lake Tuesday morning near Powder Horn Bay off near Highway 97. A dive team is currently on scene.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a missing boater on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report that a boater fell into the lake Tuesday morning near Powder Horn Bay off near Highway 97. A dive team is currently on scene.>>
Sen. Cotton says there's no debating DACA plan: 'Best and final offer'
Sen. Cotton says there's no debating DACA plan: 'Best and final offer'
WASHINGTON - A Republican senator who introduced President Donald Trump's immigration proposal says it's "the president's framework bill or nothing." Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas calls the bill "not an opening bid" for negotiations with Democrats on immigration but the "best and final offer.">>
WASHINGTON - A Republican senator who introduced President Donald Trump's immigration proposal says it's "the president's framework bill or nothing." Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas calls the bill "not an opening bid" for negotiations with Democrats on immigration but the "best and final offer.">>
Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
Dog in the race? Pooch barred from race for Kansas governor
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Kansas election officials are putting the brakes on a dog's campaign for governor. KWCH-TV reports that Terran Woolley, of Hutchinson, decided to file the paperwork over the weekend for his 3-year-old pooch, Angus, to run for the state's top office after reading stories about six teenage candidates.>>
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Kansas election officials are putting the brakes on a dog's campaign for governor. KWCH-TV reports that Terran Woolley, of Hutchinson, decided to file the paperwork over the weekend for his 3-year-old pooch, Angus, to run for the state's top office after reading stories about six teenage candidates.>>