LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James is going old school to make a new movie.



The Cavaliers star and business partner Maverick Carter are producing a new version of "House Party," the comedy featuring hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play that debuted in 1990.



James' SpringHill Entertainment production company described the project as a "fresh re-imagining" of the original. The new film is being written by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori from the FX series "Atlanta."



"It's an honor when I got the opportunity to produce it, reboot the whole movie," James said Tuesday in Oklahoma City. "When I was growing up as a youngster I was like, 'Man, I hope I get an opportunity to throw one of these house parties, where it's just a lot of fun, a lot of joking around, dancin', people just having a good time.'"



James noted some of his Cavs teammates weren't born when the original film came out. He may make a cameo in the new film.

