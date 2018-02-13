Rep. Timm Ormsby charged with DUI in Olympia

Representative Timm Ormsby was pulled over and charged with a DUI last weekend in Olympia.

“I made a very poor choice this weekend and want to apologize to my constituents, colleagues, friends and family,” Ormsby said in a statement released Tuesday. “I have faith in our justice system and will abide by whatever consequences I receive... Right Now, I’m focused on my duties as a legislator: Drafting a state operating budget and serving the people I represent.”

Ormsby represents Spokane's 3rd District and is the most senior Democrat in the Legislature.