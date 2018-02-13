Meals on Wheels fundraiser hits 10-year mark with Cinnagrams

Tuesday marks day two of preparations for Cinnagrams, an annual Valentine's day fundraiser for Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers meals to disabled and homebound seniors in Spokane.

They have 100 volunteers to deliver the Cinnagrams and about 60 more volunteers helping with other aspects of the project. Putting the boxes together is an all day process at the Highland Park United Methodist Church.

"We just want to be a church that can help serve our community in whatever way we can, and hopefully we can work together to continue to help our community here in Spokane," says Pastor John Wang.

Every Cinnagram purchased feeds a senior or disabled person for one week. The package includes two Cinnabons, hot chocolate, a mug, candy, trailmix, and an Urbana Salon giftcard.

"It's a sweet, yummy treat. I think that the people who receive them will be really happy and feel some love. The nice Cinnabon goodness will warm them up on a cold winter season."

The fundraiser has been going on for 10 years now. This year they are hitting a record amount of 1400 cinnagrams, which is 200 more than last year. To put things into perspective, for their first year they did 240 cinnagrams.

To order one of the Cinnagrams CLICK HERE: https://www.mowspokane.org/cinn