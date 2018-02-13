Police: Woman dead after falling from car during chase

Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a woman has died from her injuries after falling from a car driven by a man attempting to elude police.



Nampa police say 46-year-old Joe A. Navarez kept driving after the woman fell out and was eventually stopped early Tuesday morning after police rammed his vehicle.



Police arrested him on suspicion of eluding and drug possession.



Online records do not indicate if Navarez has an attorney.



Authorities haven't released the name of the woman.



The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force and the Idaho State Police are investigating.

