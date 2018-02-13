Sheriff's deputy shot man reported to be suicidal

Authorities say a man reported as being suicidal was shot by a sheriff's deputy in western Washington state.



The 34-year-old man from Lynnwood had texted a friend that he wanted to kill himself, hours before the shooting happened along the Mountain Loop Highway near Granite Falls Monday night.



One of the three Snohomish County sheriff's deputies fired multiple times at him after they found the man in a vehicle at a winter road closure gate.



The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, though his condition is unknown.



No one else was hurt.



An official said multiple "edged weapons" were found at the scene.



The shooting is now under investigation by a separate county agency.



The 18-year veteran deputy is now on paid administrative leave.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)