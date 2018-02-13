Man with 'DIRTBAG' vanity license plate arrested at car wash

Man with 'DIRTBAG' vanity license plate arrested at car washPosted: Updated:
Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.>>
Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.>>
Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.>>
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
Leaping elk crashes low-flying research helicopter in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a leaping elk brought down a research helicopter trying to capture the animal in the mountains of eastern Utah. Wasatch County authorities say the elk jumped into the chopper's tail rotor as it flew about 10 feet (3 meters) above ground, trying to capture the animal with a net.>>
SUV's accelerator sticks at speeds up to 100 mph in Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Florida state troopers managed to stop an SUV with a stuck accelerator after it traveled about 50 miles (80 kilometers) on Interstate 95 at speeds up to 100 mph (160 kph). A Florida Highway Patrol report says 28-year-old Joseph Cooper called 911 Monday afternoon from south of Port St. Lucie, saying he was heading north and couldn't slow down.>>
City of Spokane says it's ready for winter storm
Spokane, Wash. This winter has been pretty calm. But after several days of blue sky, the city plows are ready to hit the streets Wednesday morning "We are prepared throughout the winter season to be able to respond to snow and ice as it comes into our region," said Marlene Feist. The city's street department spokeswoman Marlene Feist says her crews are prepared to be out all night, but for handyman Steven Lawrence, the snow would be a change of pace. He hasn't needed>>
Dive team searching for missing boater on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team has been actively searching Lake Coeur d'Alene in the area of Powderhorn Bay for a 68-year-old man identified as Larry D. Isenberge. Isenberg had reportedly fallen into the lake.>>
Man with 'DIRTBAG' vanity license plate arrested at car wash
BELLVUE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Washington man with a custom "DIRTBAG" license plate on his car was arrested after purposely rear-ending a driver at a car wash and punching an officer. Court documents say the man - upset the driver ahead of him wasn't moving faster - bumped the car in front of him Sunday with his Chevy Camaro.>>
Sheriff's deputy shot man reported to be suicidal
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man reported as being suicidal was shot by a sheriff's deputy in western Washington state. The 34-year-old man from Lynnwood had texted a friend that he wanted to kill himself, hours before the shooting happened along the Mountain Loop Highway near Granite Falls Monday night.>>
Police: Woman dead after falling from car during chase
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a woman has died from her injuries after falling from a car driven by a man attempting to elude police. Nampa police say 46-year-old Joe A. Navarez kept driving after the woman fell out and was eventually stopped early Tuesday morning after police rammed his vehicle.>>
Letter to Donald Trump Jr. says, 'You're an awful person'
NEW YORK - A law enforcement official says a letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his mother-in-law's New York City home read, "You're an awful person." The official wasn't authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday about the letter, which was mailed from Massachusetts and was received Monday.>>
Meals on Wheels fundraiser hits 10-year mark
SPOKANE, Wash.- Tuesday marks day two of preparations for Cinnagrams, an annual Valentine's day fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers meals to disabled and homebound seniors in Spokane.>>
Rep. Timm Ormsby charged with DUI in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Representative Timm Ormsby was pulled over and charged with a DUI last weekend in Olympia. “I made a very poor choice this weekend and want to apologize to my constituents, colleagues, friends and family,” Ormsby said in a statement released Tuesday. “I have faith in our justice system and will abide by whatever consequences I receive." Ormsby represents Spokane's 3rd District and is the most senior Democrat in the Legislature.>>
