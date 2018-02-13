City of Spokane says it's ready for winter storm - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane says it's ready for winter storm

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

This winter has been pretty calm. But after several days of blue sky, the city plows are ready to hit the streets Wednesday morning "We are prepared throughout the winter season to be able to respond to snow and ice as it comes into our region," said Marlene Feist.

The city's street department spokeswoman Marlene Feist says her crews are prepared to be out all night, but for handyman Steven Lawrence, the snow would be a change of pace. He hasn't needed his shovel or snow blower much at all this winter but has been sweeping the sidewalks a lot And was happy to be doing it. “I was hoping to get away with this without doing it again. But it's not looking like it. Again I think we'll have a couple more shots to play in the snow, and I don't want to play in the snow," said Steven Lawrence. 

Lawrence is a busy man. He sweeps and shovels an entire block on any given day. But during big storms, he brings in a crew to help him with snow that falls overnight. But he wishes that this storm would just pass and leave nothing behind, "I'm not looking forward to it. I'd prefer sunshine," added Lawrence 

So far this season, Spokane has received 32.9 inches of snow, which is about 4 inches lower than the average total snowfall to date.

The last significant snowfall in Spokane was over a month ago when school buses and cars were getting stuck. The city is ready for this storm, having its de-icers, sanders, and plows ready to roll,  "This is winter weather in Spokane we expect winter to continue into February despite our really nice weather spell, so our crews are prepared and ready to go and attack the snow," added Feist.

For information about city snow removal click here.

  • Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called. 

  • Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.

  • 3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

  • Spokane Valley deputies quickly recover vehicle reported stolen, make two arrests

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies worked together to recover a stolen vehicle quickly after it was reported stolen, they also located a second car involved in the theft after the driver tried to block the deputy from getting behind the stolen car.

  • Leaping elk crashes low-flying research helicopter in Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a leaping elk brought down a research helicopter trying to capture the animal in the mountains of eastern Utah.    Wasatch County authorities say the elk jumped into the chopper's tail rotor as it flew about 10 feet (3 meters) above ground, trying to capture the animal with a net.

  • SUV's accelerator sticks at speeds up to 100 mph in Florida

    VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Florida state troopers managed to stop an SUV with a stuck accelerator after it traveled about 50 miles (80 kilometers) on Interstate 95 at speeds up to 100 mph (160 kph).    A Florida Highway Patrol report says 28-year-old Joseph Cooper called 911 Monday afternoon from south of Port St. Lucie, saying he was heading north and couldn't slow down.

