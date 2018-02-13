Spokane Valley deputies quickly recover vehicle reported stolen, make two arrests

Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies worked together to recover a stolen vehicle quickly after it was reported stolen, they also located a second car involved in the theft after the driver tried to block the deputy from getting behind the stolen car.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Spokane County Deputy Alex Bullion heard a report of a vehicle just stolen from the 12900 block of E. Mansfield in Spokane Valley. Deputy Bullion headed toward Bigelow Gulch to see if he could catch up to the car thief.

While driving east on Bigelow Gulch near Orchard Prairie, he spotted a 1998 Honda Civic matching the description of the one reported stolen, headed west. The Civic was closely followed by a Nissan Maxima with no license plate, tinted windows and tinted tail lights.

When the road widened to two lanes, Deputy Bullion tried to pass the Maxima and get behind the Civic, but the Maxima was following too closely and the driver would not let Bullion get behind.

Both vehicles turned south on Florida and then west on Dalke. The Nissan began to slow in an apparent attempt to allow the Civic to speed away. Deputy Bullion safely passed the Maxima and caught up to the Civic near Julia. Deputy Bullion advised assisting patrol units the Maxima peeled off and turned north.

The driver of the Civic, later identified as 25-year-old Scott C. Davis, failed to stop completely at the stop sign at Freya. He turned south on Freya and recklessly and rapidly accelerated, exceeding 60 mph. Deputy Bullion activated his emergency lights and siren but Davis continued at double the speed limit. Approximately seven blocks later, Davis came to a sudden and abrupt stop. Deputy Bullion ordered Davis to show his hands and waited for backup units to arrive before taking him into custody without further incident.

Another deputy nearby saw the Maxima speeding west on Francis from Freya. As the deputy turned around to investigate, the driver of the Maxima, identified as 29-year-old Denis A. Martynenko, began speeding up. Deputy Stan Kavtsov gave chase with his lights and sirens activated, and eventually pulled Martynenko over near Smith and Francis. Martynenko was safely taken into custody.

Investigators learned that the two men were friends and both blamed the other for the theft of the Civic. A keyring with several ‘shaved keys’, commonly used by criminals to steal vehicles, was found in Davis’ pocket. A baggie containing a white crystalline substance was located on the passenger’s side floor of the Civic. The substance was field tested and showed a presumptive positive result for Methamphetamine.

Davis was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Making/Possessing Motor Vehicle Theft Tools, and Driving while Suspended 3rd Degree.

Martynenko was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Driving while Suspended 3rd Degree, and a Trip Permit Violation.

The Civic was released back to the registered owner. The Maxima had not been reported as stolen, but since it had been used in the commission of a crime, and neither Davis nor Martynenko were the registered owners, it was impounded.