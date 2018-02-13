Spokane Valley deputies quickly recover vehicle reported stolen, - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley deputies quickly recover vehicle reported stolen, make two arrests

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies worked together to recover a stolen vehicle quickly after it was reported stolen, they also located a second car involved in the theft after the driver tried to block the deputy from getting behind the stolen car.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Spokane County Deputy Alex Bullion heard a report of a vehicle just stolen from the 12900 block of E. Mansfield in Spokane Valley. Deputy Bullion headed toward Bigelow Gulch to see if he could catch up to the car thief. 

While driving east on Bigelow Gulch near Orchard Prairie, he spotted a 1998 Honda Civic matching the description of the one reported stolen, headed west. The Civic was closely followed by a Nissan Maxima with no license plate, tinted windows and tinted tail lights.

When the road widened to two lanes, Deputy Bullion tried to pass the Maxima and get behind the Civic, but the Maxima was following too closely and the driver would not let Bullion get behind.

Both vehicles turned south on Florida and then west on Dalke.  The Nissan began to slow in an apparent attempt to allow the Civic to speed away.  Deputy Bullion safely passed the Maxima and caught up to the Civic near Julia.  Deputy Bullion advised assisting patrol units the Maxima peeled off and turned north.

The driver of the Civic, later identified as 25-year-old Scott C. Davis, failed to stop completely at the stop sign at Freya.  He turned south on Freya and recklessly and rapidly accelerated, exceeding 60 mph.  Deputy Bullion activated his emergency lights and siren but Davis continued at double the speed limit.  Approximately seven blocks later, Davis came to a sudden and abrupt stop.  Deputy Bullion ordered Davis to show his hands and waited for backup units to arrive before taking him into custody without further incident.

Another deputy nearby saw the Maxima speeding west on Francis from Freya. As the deputy turned around to investigate, the driver of the Maxima, identified as 29-year-old Denis A. Martynenko, began speeding up. Deputy Stan Kavtsov gave chase with his lights and sirens activated, and eventually pulled Martynenko over near Smith and Francis. Martynenko was safely taken into custody.

Investigators learned that the two men were friends and both blamed the other for the theft of the Civic. A keyring with several ‘shaved keys’, commonly used by criminals to steal vehicles, was found in Davis’ pocket.  A baggie containing a white crystalline substance was located on the passenger’s side floor of the Civic.  The substance was field tested and showed a presumptive positive result for Methamphetamine.

Davis was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Making/Possessing Motor Vehicle Theft Tools, and Driving while Suspended 3rd Degree. 

Martynenko was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Driving while Suspended 3rd Degree, and a Trip Permit Violation. 

The Civic was released back to the registered owner.  The Maxima had not been reported as stolen, but since it had been used in the commission of a crime, and neither Davis nor Martynenko were the registered owners, it was impounded.

      

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose

    Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:18 AM EST2018-02-13 15:18:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.

    >>

  • Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue

    Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-02-13 05:02:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called. 

    >>

  • 3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery

    3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-02-13 07:08:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges

    East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:29 PM EST2018-02-14 01:29:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.

    >>

  • Serious crash serves as reminder for children to use car seats

    Serious crash serves as reminder for children to use car seats

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-02-14 01:05:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two adults and a child are recovering in the hospital after getting into a serious car crash Monday night. The crash investigation closed off Hamilton at Montgomery overnight. Police say initial reports show that the child wasn’t in a car seat even though due to his age and size he was supposed to be. There are organizations around town that help with making sure you have the right car seat or booster seat for your child. Safe Kids Spokane does car seat safety c...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two adults and a child are recovering in the hospital after getting into a serious car crash Monday night. The crash investigation closed off Hamilton at Montgomery overnight. Police say initial reports show that the child wasn’t in a car seat even though due to his age and size he was supposed to be. There are organizations around town that help with making sure you have the right car seat or booster seat for your child. Safe Kids Spokane does car seat safety c...

    >>

  • Video shows failed subway bombing attempt, police response

    Video shows failed subway bombing attempt, police response

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:03 PM EST2018-02-14 01:03:51 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Newly released security video of a failed suicide bombing in the New York City subway system gives a fuller picture of the police response.    The recording was posted online by WNBC-TV on Tuesday and shows a sudden flash from a partially detonated pipe bomb that sends commuters fleeing from a busy passageway in midtown Manhattan in December.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Newly released security video of a failed suicide bombing in the New York City subway system gives a fuller picture of the police response.    The recording was posted online by WNBC-TV on Tuesday and shows a sudden flash from a partially detonated pipe bomb that sends commuters fleeing from a busy passageway in midtown Manhattan in December.

    >>
    •   