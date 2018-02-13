Coeur d'Alene board votes to build Hayden Lake School expansion - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene board votes to build Hayden Lake School expansion

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho -

When you walk inside Hayden Lake School, it’s like taking a step back in time.

The old floors and the brick building represent the history in the city of Hayden; history that Principal Bill Rutherford embraces.

“It's a piece of who Hayden is,” Rutherford said.

But with changing times and more people moving to the area, it’s time to expand.

“We moved into this older building because it was a place for us to be and it would help with overcrowding in our district,” he said.

Students and staff moved into the old school in September 2017, creating the 11th school in the district.

But now thanks to the school district, a new elementary school will be built on the same site just behind Northwest Expedition Academy.

“I think something community really appreciates is that we are going to keep this building, it's history,” Rutherford said.

The school is a project-based learning hub.

Everything from raising chickens to exploring the outdoors, the students are well versed.

Principal Rutherford says the new school will allow students and staff more room for activities.

“We’re going to have larger halls because learning takes place outside of the classroom, we also have an expedition hall so all the work that we do and our projects have an expedition,” he said.

The district says they plan to break ground on the new school this summer and have it open and ready by August 2019.

As for the old Hayden Lake School, the district says they hope to partner with the City of Hayden to turn it into a community center or something similar.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose

    Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:18 AM EST2018-02-13 15:18:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.

    >>

  • Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue

    Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-02-13 05:02:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called. 

    >>

  • 3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery

    3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-02-13 07:08:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges

    East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:29 PM EST2018-02-14 01:29:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.

    >>

  • Serious crash serves as reminder for children to use car seats

    Serious crash serves as reminder for children to use car seats

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-02-14 01:05:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two adults and a child are recovering in the hospital after getting into a serious car crash Monday night. The crash investigation closed off Hamilton at Montgomery overnight. Police say initial reports show that the child wasn’t in a car seat even though due to his age and size he was supposed to be. There are organizations around town that help with making sure you have the right car seat or booster seat for your child. Safe Kids Spokane does car seat safety c...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two adults and a child are recovering in the hospital after getting into a serious car crash Monday night. The crash investigation closed off Hamilton at Montgomery overnight. Police say initial reports show that the child wasn’t in a car seat even though due to his age and size he was supposed to be. There are organizations around town that help with making sure you have the right car seat or booster seat for your child. Safe Kids Spokane does car seat safety c...

    >>

  • Video shows failed subway bombing attempt, police response

    Video shows failed subway bombing attempt, police response

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:03 PM EST2018-02-14 01:03:51 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Newly released security video of a failed suicide bombing in the New York City subway system gives a fuller picture of the police response.    The recording was posted online by WNBC-TV on Tuesday and shows a sudden flash from a partially detonated pipe bomb that sends commuters fleeing from a busy passageway in midtown Manhattan in December.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Newly released security video of a failed suicide bombing in the New York City subway system gives a fuller picture of the police response.    The recording was posted online by WNBC-TV on Tuesday and shows a sudden flash from a partially detonated pipe bomb that sends commuters fleeing from a busy passageway in midtown Manhattan in December.

    >>
    •   