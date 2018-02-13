Coeur d'Alene board votes to build Hayden Lake School expansion

When you walk inside Hayden Lake School, it’s like taking a step back in time.

The old floors and the brick building represent the history in the city of Hayden; history that Principal Bill Rutherford embraces.

“It's a piece of who Hayden is,” Rutherford said.

But with changing times and more people moving to the area, it’s time to expand.

“We moved into this older building because it was a place for us to be and it would help with overcrowding in our district,” he said.

Students and staff moved into the old school in September 2017, creating the 11th school in the district.

But now thanks to the school district, a new elementary school will be built on the same site just behind Northwest Expedition Academy.

“I think something community really appreciates is that we are going to keep this building, it's history,” Rutherford said.

The school is a project-based learning hub.

Everything from raising chickens to exploring the outdoors, the students are well versed.

Principal Rutherford says the new school will allow students and staff more room for activities.

“We’re going to have larger halls because learning takes place outside of the classroom, we also have an expedition hall so all the work that we do and our projects have an expedition,” he said.

The district says they plan to break ground on the new school this summer and have it open and ready by August 2019.

As for the old Hayden Lake School, the district says they hope to partner with the City of Hayden to turn it into a community center or something similar.