Serious crash serves as reminder for children to use car seats

Two adults and a child are recovering in the hospital after getting into a serious car crash Monday night.

The crash investigation closed off Hamilton at Montgomery overnight. Police say initial reports show that the child wasn’t in a car seat even though due to his age and size he was supposed to be.

There are organizations around town that help with making sure you have the right car seat or booster seat for your child. Safe Kids Spokane does car seat safety checks. Renee Witmer is a child passenger safety technician instructor.

“Just as adults are always buckled up kids need to buckled up in their car seats,” she says.

The kind of seat your child uses will depend on their age, height and weight. For older children, a booster seat is required until they are 8 years old or at least 4’9.” That will allow the seat belt to sit properly on your child. If not, it could lead to serious injuries.

Witmer says using a car seat reduces injuries by 75 percent. If you ever have questions about if you’re using the car seat correctly, you can always consult a safety specialist.

To make an appointment to do just that: https://www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-spokane