East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges

A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday.

Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October.

According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked.

His trial starts on May 7. The East Valley School District Superintendent tells KHQ Breneman is on paid administrative leave.