Family who buried wrong man sues California county

Man on bicycle shot outside KHQ; Suspect(s) on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being shot on the corner of Sprague and Jefferson right outside KHQ in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The shooting was actually captured on KHQ's security cameras. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, video shows a car driving north on Jefferson, turn west on Sprague, stop at the corner and shoot a man on a bicycle.>>
Spokane man stabbed over custom pool cue
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed by people who wanted to take his custom pool cue. Police say the victim was on his way to Moezy Tavern on Monroe when he was approached by three people who tried to steal his cue. He refused to hand it over and was stabbed twice near Ash and Grace, he then walked about a half a mile to the bar, where police and medics were called.>>
3 people hospitalized in crash at Hamilton and Montgomery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police traffic investigators were on the scene of a bad crash near Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. Officers on scene say three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision but all of them have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.>>
Dive team searching for missing boater on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team has been actively searching Lake Coeur d'Alene in the area of Powderhorn Bay for a 68-year-old man identified as Larry D. Isenberge. Isenberg had reportedly fallen into the lake.>>
Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.>>
14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
NEW YORK (AP) - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but only in cattle.>>
ICE lawyer in Seattle charged with stealing immigrants' IDs
SEATTLE (AP) - A lawyer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle has been charged with stealing immigrants' identities. Raphael Sanchez, identified as ICE's chief counsel in Seattle, faces one count of aggravated identity theft and another of wire fraud in a charging document filed Monday in U.S. District Court.>>
State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby. Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.>>
Family who buried wrong man sues California county
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Relatives who thought they had buried their loved one only to find out he was alive 11 days after his funeral are suing the California county responsible for what they say started as a mix-up but became a cover-up. Frank Kerrigan's family filed the lawsuit Tuesday alleging negligence and concealment against Orange County.>>
East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.>>
Serious crash serves as reminder for children to use car seats
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two adults and a child are recovering in the hospital after getting into a serious car crash Monday night. The crash investigation closed off Hamilton at Montgomery overnight. Police say initial reports show that the child wasn’t in a car seat even though due to his age and size he was supposed to be. There are organizations around town that help with making sure you have the right car seat or booster seat for your child. Safe Kids Spokane does car seat safety c...>>
Video shows failed subway bombing attempt, police response
NEW YORK (AP) - Newly released security video of a failed suicide bombing in the New York City subway system gives a fuller picture of the police response. The recording was posted online by WNBC-TV on Tuesday and shows a sudden flash from a partially detonated pipe bomb that sends commuters fleeing from a busy passageway in midtown Manhattan in December.>>
Coeur d'Alene board votes to build Hayden Lake School expansion
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - When you walk inside Hayden Lake School, it’s like taking a step back in time. The old floors and the brick building represent the history in the city of Hayden; history that Principal Bill Rutherford embraces. “It's a piece of who Hayden is,” Rutherford said. But with changing times and more people moving to the area, it’s time to expand.>>
Climber airlifted off Oregon mountain dies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a climber who fell up to 1,000 feet (305) meters and was airlifted off Mount Hood has died. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the male climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Portland, Oregon, hospital Tuesday afternoon.>>
Quest for unconditional love: Spokane teen works to help homeless with pets
SPOKANE, Wash. - As Olympic athletes strive for gold, a teenager in Spokane is striving for a cause. Avery Plank is only 15, but five years ago, he founded his own charity called Project Unconditional Love. The freshman at Mt. Spokane High School took his love for animals, and created a way to make it possible for other people to experience the same joy you can only feel from having a pet.>>
Spokane Valley deputies quickly recover vehicle reported stolen, make two arrests
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies worked together to recover a stolen vehicle quickly after it was reported stolen, they also located a second car involved in the theft after the driver tried to block the deputy from getting behind the stolen car.>>
