Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire

Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night.

Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.

"On the second floor there was a smaller female who found the courage to jump and I caught her," Sam Bowman said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.