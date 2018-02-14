Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning.

Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now (For the VERY LATEST, CLICK HERE )

Boundary County School District CLOSED

Cheney School District 2-Hour Delay

Chewelah School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool

Christian Heritage School 2-Hour Delay

Coeur d'Alene Tribal School 2 Hour Delay

Creston School District 2-Hour Delay

Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay

Deer Park School District 2-Hour Delay

Ephrata School District 2-Hour Delay

Great Northern School District 2-Hour Delay

Inchelium School District 2 Hrs. Late

Keller Elementary School / 2-Hour Delay

Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED

Loon Lake School District 2-Hour Delay

Mary Walker School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool

Medical Lake School District 2-Hour Delay

Odessa School District 2 hour delay

Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hours Late

Northwest Christian School 2-Hour Delay

Nine Mile Falls School District / 2 Hour Delay

Moses Lake Christian Academy 2 HRS LATE

Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay

Othello School District 2-Hour Delay

Plummer-Worley School District CLOSED

Moses Lake School District 2 HRS LATE

West Bonner County School District CLOSED

Newport School District 2 Hour Delay

Northwest Christian Academy 2-hour late

Wilson Creek School District 2 hours late

Wilbur School District 2-Hour Delay

Wilbur-Creston School District 2-Hour Delay

Warden School District 2-hour delay

Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay

Odessa SD 2 Hrs. Late

Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay NO PRESCHOOL