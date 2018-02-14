SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS



SPOKANE, Wash. -

School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. 

Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now (For the VERY LATEST, CLICK HERE)

Boundary County School District CLOSED 
Cheney School District 2-Hour Delay 
Chewelah School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool 
Christian Heritage School 2-Hour Delay 
Coeur d'Alene Tribal School 2 Hour Delay 
Creston School District 2-Hour Delay 
Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay 
Deer Park School District 2-Hour Delay 
Ephrata School District 2-Hour Delay 
Great Northern School District 2-Hour Delay 
Inchelium School District 2 Hrs. Late 
Keller Elementary School / 2-Hour Delay 
Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED 
Loon Lake School District 2-Hour Delay 
Mary Walker School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool 
Medical Lake School District 2-Hour Delay 
Odessa School District 2 hour delay 
Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hours Late 
Northwest Christian School 2-Hour Delay 
Nine Mile Falls School District / 2 Hour Delay 
Moses Lake Christian Academy 2 HRS LATE 
Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay 
Othello School District 2-Hour Delay 
Plummer-Worley School District CLOSED 
Moses Lake School District 2 HRS LATE 
West Bonner County School District CLOSED 
Newport School District 2 Hour Delay 
Northwest Christian Academy 2-hour late 
Wilson Creek School District 2 hours late 
Wilbur School District 2-Hour Delay 
Wilbur-Creston School District 2-Hour Delay 
Warden School District 2-hour delay 
Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay 
Odessa SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay NO PRESCHOOL 

    •   