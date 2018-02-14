City of Spokane launching full-city plow

City of Spokane launching full-city plowPosted: Updated:
School Closures & Delays
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby. Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.>>
East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.>>
City of Spokane says it's ready for winter storm
Spokane, Wash. This winter has been pretty calm. But after several days of blue sky, the city plows are ready to hit the streets Wednesday morning "We are prepared throughout the winter season to be able to respond to snow and ice as it comes into our region," said Marlene Feist. The city's street department spokeswoman Marlene Feist says her crews are prepared to be out all night, but for handyman Steven Lawrence, the snow would be a change of pace. He hasn't needed>>
City of Spokane launching full-city plow
SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow fell (is still falling as of 9:00 a.m.) and the City of Spokane ha decided to launch a full-city plow. The City issued the following information:>>
Meals on Wheels fundraiser hits 10-year mark with Cinnagrams
SPOKANE, Wash.- Tuesday marks day two of preparations for Cinnagrams, an annual Valentine's day fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers meals to disabled and homebound seniors in Spokane.>>
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
Suspect held, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA gate
FORT MEADE, Maryland - Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier. Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 13th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 13th.>>
Lawmakers propose program to monitor car theft felons in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - This week the Washington State Senate approved a bill that would set up a new pilot program in the Spokane area to combat car thefts. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Spokane and Spokane Valley saw a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles from 2015 to 2016, jumping from 25th to 11th, among the nation's worst cities for car thefts.>>
Women's Heart Health: Spokane mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school
SPOKANE, Wash. - Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about. KHQ wants to start the conversation about women's heart health, because it very well could impact someone you love very much.>>
ICE lawyer in Seattle charged with stealing immigrants' IDs
SEATTLE (AP) - A lawyer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle has been charged with stealing immigrants' identities. Raphael Sanchez, identified as ICE's chief counsel in Seattle, faces one count of aggravated identity theft and another of wire fraud in a charging document filed Monday in U.S. District Court.>>
State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby. Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.>>
