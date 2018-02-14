Spokane City & County launching full plow operations

Spokane City & County launching full plow operationsPosted: Updated:
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say at least one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby. Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.>>
East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.>>
SWAT team swarms Florida school as students flee active shooter situation
PARKLAND, Fla. - The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded.>>
How to plan a lovely day that doesn’t bust your budget
So you’ve found someone to spend your life with. Congrats! Now all you have to do is make it official and throw a party. As you plan a wedding, it’s not unusual to watch the cost skyrocket. But weddings can be both memorable and affordable.>>
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say at least one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
Spokane City & County launching full plow operations
SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow fell (is still falling as of 9:00 a.m.) and the City of Spokane has decided to launch a full-city plow. Both the City of Spokane and Spokane County announced they are in full plow operations Wednesday morning.>>
Meals on Wheels fundraiser hits 10-year mark with Cinnagrams
SPOKANE, Wash.- Tuesday marks day two of preparations for Cinnagrams, an annual Valentine's day fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers meals to disabled and homebound seniors in Spokane.>>
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
Suspect held, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA gate
FORT MEADE, Maryland - Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier. Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 13th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 13th.>>
Lawmakers propose program to monitor car theft felons in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - This week the Washington State Senate approved a bill that would set up a new pilot program in the Spokane area to combat car thefts. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Spokane and Spokane Valley saw a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles from 2015 to 2016, jumping from 25th to 11th, among the nation's worst cities for car thefts.>>
