WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

Washington State Patrol Troopers say at least one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane near the Cheney-Tyler exit.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says the driver of the car tried to pass another car, lost control and rolled their SUV. They were killed in the crash. WSP has not released the identity of the driver.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.

One dead in crash off I-90. State Patrol tells me the driver tried to pass another vehicle when they lost control pic.twitter.com/caHNJ7jXJb — Joe McHale KHQ (@JoeMcHale) February 14, 2018

WB90 MP259 is now a fatal crash investigation. We will be on scene for sometime. Use caution through area. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 14, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.