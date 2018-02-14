WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol Troopers say at least one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane near the Cheney-Tyler exit.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says the driver of the car tried to pass another car, lost control and rolled their SUV. They were killed in the crash. WSP has not released the identity of the driver. 

Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    •   