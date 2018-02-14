SWAT team swarms Florida school as students flee active shooter situation

SWAT team swarms Florida school as students flee active shooter situationPosted: Updated:
School Closures & Delays
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say at least one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby. Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.>>
East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.>>
