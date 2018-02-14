Agencies investigate pet food company over contamination

State and federal authorities are investigating a raw pet food company based in a Seattle suburb after finding a pattern of salmonella and listeria contamination in its products.



The Seattle Times reports the Food and Drug Administration and the state Department of Agriculture have launched investigations into the Tukwila-based Darwin's Natural Pet Products following multiple complaints and four recalls related to its products.



The FDA says the complaints and recalls span from October 2016 to as recently as Saturday.



The federal agency says it has investigated six illness and death complaints, including the death of a kitten from a salmonella infection. It has also investigated three cases of animals being injured by bone shards in the products.



The company says its products are sold only online and directly to customers.



