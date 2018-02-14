Agencies investigate pet food company over contamination

Agencies investigate pet food company over contaminationPosted: Updated:
School Closures & Delays
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say at least one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby. Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.>>
East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.>>
Sheriff: 17 dead, suspect had at least 1 rifle
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
No air travel for Indiana woman charged with attacking crew
DETROIT (AP) - An Indiana woman charged with attacking a Delta Air Lines crew on an international flight is barred from air travel while her case is pending. Camille Krueger of La Porte, Indiana, appeared in Detroit federal court on Wednesday, a week after she was charged. A judge ordered several conditions, including a ban on commercial air travel.>>
Rampaging bull leads to high school lockdown in Idaho
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - A high school in southeast Idaho was briefly placed on lockdown after a bull escaped an auction yard and stormed past the campus. The Times-News reports the Black Angus bull rampaged across the town of Burley on Tuesday, trampling over signs and charging at people before arriving at Burley High School. Sheriff Jay Heward says the officers were not able to capture the bull, so the animal was killed in order to keep the public safe. He says no gunshots w...>>
Idaho panel kills bill to raise smoking age to 21
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho Senate panel has killed a bill that would have increased the legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Fred Martin, a Republican from Boise, would have applied to smoking, chewing tobacco and using alternative nicotine products such as e-cigarettes. The goal was to join California, New Jersey, Oregon, Hawaii and Main to ban smoking until age 21. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday killed the p...>>
Man convicted of robbing casino twice gets 50-year sentence
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A man convicted of robbing a southern Montana casino twice within the same week in 2016 was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Duane Burchill was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty in August of robbery, conspiracy to commit deceptive practices and felony drug possession. Authorities say Burchill stole about $1,500 in the two robberies at a Magic Diamond Casino in Bozeman. He was arrested ...>>
Man pleads guilty to charge he sprayed manure on fed's car
ALBURGH, Vt (AP) - A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to charges that he sprayed liquid cow manure on a U.S. Customs and Border Protection car after confronting an agent about why he wasn't doing more to arrest people in the country illegally. MyChamplainValley.com reports that Mark Johnson, of Alburgh, entered pleas Tuesday to simple assault on a law enforcement officer with bodily fluids and disorderly conduct. Johnson, who does custom manure spreading, was charged...>>
DeVos donates salary to education, special needs charities
WASHINGTON (AP) - A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs. Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said in a statement Wednesday that DeVos' one-year salary of $199,700 will be divided evenly among the four organizations. One of the groups, Dreams Soar, works to encourage girls to pursue careers in the fields of science, engineering and mathematics. Another, Kids Hope USA, help...>>
Maine daycare workers think a parent brought them pot cookies
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana. Bangor Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said no children ate the cookies that were dropped off at the Watch Me Shine daycare. But some of the staff reported "a feeling of marijuana intoxication." The daycare was closed Wednesday while police investigated. The cookies are being tested. The Bangor Daily News reports that the Maine law ...>>
Apple's new speaker making an unwelcome mark in some homes
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple's new internet-connected speaker is proving to be more appealing to the ears than to the eyes, depending on where the device is placed. Some people who bought the just-released $349 speaker, dubbed the HomePod, are reporting it leaves a white ring on wooden furniture.>>
Official: Flight lands in Honolulu after losing engine cover
HONOLULU (AP) - A United Airlines flight landed safely Tuesday in Honolulu after an engine cover came off during its flight from California, the airline said. "Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft," United said in a statement, adding that all passengers departed the Boeing 777 normally at the gate.>>
