Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Washington man with a custom "DIRTBAG" license plate on his car was arrested after purposely rear-ending a driver at a car wash and punching an officer.

Court documents say the man - upset the driver ahead of him wasn't moving faster - bumped the car in front of him Sunday with his Chevy Camaro.

Police say the driver of the car that was stuck began taking photos of the damage to his car with his cellphone. That's when, police say, the driver of the Camaro got out of his car and pointed a gun at the other man.

Police say the driver of the Camaro refused to get out of the car when police arrived, then punched an officer in the face while being taken into custody.

The man was booked for investigation of malicious harassment and assault.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Is that love in the air or french fries? White Castle, KFC and other fast-food restaurants are trying to lure sweethearts for Valentine's Day.

It's an attempt to capture a bit of the $3.7 billion that the National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend on a night out for the holiday. Restaurant analyst John Gordon at Pacific Management Consulting Group says it appeals to people who don't want to splurge on a pricier restaurant. And some customers enjoy it ironically.

White Castle, which has been offering Valentine's Day reservations for nearly 30 years, expects to surpass the 28,000 people it served last year. Diners at the chain known for its sliders get tableside service and can sip on its limited chocolate and strawberry smoothie. KFC is handing out scratch-and-sniff Valentine's Day cards that give off a fried chicken aroma to diners who buy its $10 Chicken Share meals or a bucket full of Popcorn Nuggets.

Panera Bread wants couples to get engaged at its cafes; those who do can win food for their weddings from the soup and bread chain. And Wingstop sold out of its $25 Valentine's Day kit, which came with a gift card and a heart-shaped box to fill with chicken wings. The company says 1,000 of the kits were gone in 72 hours.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - Police say they're still trying to "piece together" how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked a massive search on a snowy New York mountainside ended up six days later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

New York State Police Maj. John Tibbitts said Wednesday that Toronto firefighter Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis tells investigators that doesn't really know what happened after he was reported missing Feb. 7 from Whiteface Mountain during a ski trip. As many as 140 people a day searched the wooded mountainside in Wilmington, New York.

The search ended Tuesday when Filippidis contacted local authorities from Sacramento, California.

Tibbitts said Wednesday that Filippidis was headed back to Lake Placid.

A Sacramento officer told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that Filippidis thought he'd suffered a head injury, rode in a truck and slept a lot.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) - German police are investigating a case of severe pizza stalking in the western town of Dortmund.

Police are looking for someone who's bombarded a lawyer by sending scores of pizzas to his office.

They said Wednesday the annoyed lawyer pressed charges in January but told them he had no idea who was behind the unwanted food deliveries.

Local newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten named the lawyer as Guido Grolle, who told them he had already received over 100 pizzas. Grolle says "it's so irritating, I don't even get my work done anymore." He says sometimes notices about the first deliveries of the day pop up on his phone during his morning shower.

Lately, however, the anonymous buyer's tastes have changed: there have also been deliveries for sushi, sausage and Greek food.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say speeds reached 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio

The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The bus had been stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Dayton.

The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton. The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.

A suspect was arrested.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - A high school in southeast Idaho was briefly placed on lockdown after a bull escaped an auction yard and stormed past the campus.

The Times-News reports the Black Angus bull rampaged across the town of Burley on Tuesday, trampling over signs and charging at people before arriving at Burley High School.

Sheriff Jay Heward says the officers were not able to capture the bull, so the animal was killed in order to keep the public safe. He says no gunshots were fired on school grounds.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office notified school officials, who placed the campus on lockdown for about 15 minutes as officers followed the animal.

Principal Levi Power says students had been dismissed for lunch, but staff was able to secure the school.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - An elk leaped into a research helicopter that was trying to capture it and brought down the helicopter in a collision that also killed the elk, authorities said Tuesday.

The elk jumped into the chopper's tail rotor as the aircraft flew about 10 feet (3 meters) above ground in a mountainous part of eastern Utah, with its crew trying to drop a net on the elk, said Jared Rigby of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

The two people on board weren't seriously hurt, but the elk died of its injuries Monday afternoon.

The state-contracted Texas-based crew was trying to capture and sedate the elk and give it a tracking collar to research its movements in the area about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City.

Helicopters are a frequently used and essential tool for monitoring remote wildlife in Utah, said Mark Hadley with the state Division of Wildlife Resources.

The tracking collars help wildlife officials monitor elk migration paths and survival rates. The state captures about 1,300 animals each winter, almost all using helicopters, and Tuesday's downing of the helicopter was the first accident of its kind, he said.

The crew had launched a net it catch the animal, but when that didn't immediately work the pilot started to slow down so someone could jump out and hobble the elk, Hadley said. As the helicopter slowed down, the elk collided with the rotor, Hadley said.

The helicopter was damaged on its tail rotor, right skid and underside, Rigsby said.

State officials will review the incident that appears to have been a fluke accident, Hadley said.

Environmental groups have protested the use of helicopters to monitor wildlife.

The group Wilderness Watch is objecting to a plan to study mountain goats using helicopters in a central-Utah wilderness area, calling the aircraft "unnecessary intrusion into some of our most treasured lands," according to the Deseret News.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man has been accused of taking a computer monitor and other items from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire, say Steven Matloff was arrested on three theft charges on Feb. 5. He was released on personal recognizance bail. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer and a phone number wasn't in service.

Police said the computer monitor was discovered missing from the business center on the secure side of the airport. A review of security camera footage led to Matloff.

Police said they found the monitor and other unspecified items during a vehicle search in an airport long-term parking lot.

Police said they are investigating whether the disappearance of several other monitors over the past few years is connected to this case.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.

State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.

Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.

Troopers say a motion-activated camera set up after the second incident in November recorded Malone's car.

Authorities say Malone told them that she's lactose intolerant but sometimes eats dairy products, and she stopped in the cul-de-sac because she couldn't make it to a bathroom in time. State police say she apologized.

A message left at a phone listing for Malone wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a former postal service worker accepted nearly $15,000 in bribes to intercept and deliver packages of illegal drugs.

Leonard Gresham pleaded guilty Tuesday and the 50-year-old Rahway man faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced May 30.

Federal prosecutors say Gresham was a mail carrier based at a postal facility in Newark. From October 2014 through September 2017, he accepted bribes from two people who were getting parcels containing illegal drugs through the mail.

Gresham intercepted the packages while on duty and personally delivered them to various locations in Newark. He was paid between $50 and $200 for each delivery and received $14,900 overall.

