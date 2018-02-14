Man convicted of robbing casino twice gets 50-year sentence

(AP) - A man convicted of robbing a southern Montana casino twice within the same week in 2016 was sentenced to 50 years in prison.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Duane Burchill was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty in August of robbery, conspiracy to commit deceptive practices and felony drug possession.



Authorities say Burchill stole about $1,500 in the two robberies at a Magic Diamond Casino in Bozeman. He was arrested in September 2016 after an informant identified him to police.



Gallatin County prosecutor Bjorn Boyer requested the 50-year sentence, citing Burchill's numerous misdemeanor and felony convictions dating back to 1989.



Judge Holly Brown granted the request, describing Burchill's armed robberies as "outrageous, aggravated and intolerable."



