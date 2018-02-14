WATCH: Rescuers spend 72 hour drilling through rock to save dog

A Patterdale Terrier named Charlie was pulled to safety after a 72 hour rescue operation in Highland, Scotland.

According to Angus Glens Moorland Group, working dog Charlie disappeared down a hole during fox control. Lucky for Charlie, he was wearing his tracking collar at the time, making him easy to locate.

The rescue operation took seven gamekeepers from the Angus Glens Moorland Group three days to cut through 12.5ft of rock using drills and a rock breaker.

Charlie was treated to a steak pie for dinner by his owner and is doing remarkably well, Angus Glens Moorland Group said in a Facebook post.

You can watch part of the rescue here: