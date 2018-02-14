WATCH: Rescuers spend 72 hour drilling through rock to save dog - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Rescuers spend 72 hour drilling through rock to save dog

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
Angus Glens Moorland Group Angus Glens Moorland Group
SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS -

A Patterdale Terrier named Charlie was pulled to safety after a 72 hour rescue operation in Highland, Scotland.

According to Angus Glens Moorland Group, working dog Charlie disappeared down a hole during fox control. Lucky for Charlie, he was wearing his tracking collar at the time, making him easy to locate.

The  rescue operation took seven gamekeepers from the Angus Glens Moorland Group three days to cut through 12.5ft of rock using drills and a rock breaker.

Charlie was treated to a steak pie for dinner by his owner and is doing remarkably well, Angus Glens Moorland Group said in a Facebook post.

You can watch part of the rescue here:

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

    SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-02-14 14:12:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning.  Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning.  Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.

    >>

  • WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

    WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-02-15 01:10:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County

    Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-02-15 02:19:28 GMT

    COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected. 

    >>

    COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected. 

    >>

  • Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals

    Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:53 PM EST2018-02-15 01:53:02 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.

    >>

    DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.

    >>

  • Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation

    Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-02-15 01:49:13 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.    Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.

    >>

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.    Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.

    >>
    •   