Search continues from man who fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Search continues from man who fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The search continues for a missing north Idaho man in the cold waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene. Deputies say Larry Isenberg fell in the lake Tuesday while out near Powderhorn Bay.

On Wednesday Kootenai County Marine Deputies got ready for a 10-hour search of the lake.

“It's a very large search area that we have and so it could take several days to cover all the area that needs to be searched,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh said.

Crews are searching for any signs of Isenberg, the 68-year old who fell in Tuesday morning and seemingly vanished.

Deputies say they are returning back to Powderhorn Bay with SONAR to cover approximately five miles of lake bed that’s close to 130 feet deep.

“It's a side-scan sonar technology, there's a device that they pull with the boat and it takes images of the bottom,” Stinebaugh said.

The SONAR system looks like an anchor, but it’s used as a tow and deputies in the boat can see the bottom thanks to a small camera.

Stinebaugh says even with the cold and choppy 38-degree water, the tow will be able to spot someone.

“A little bit of chop like what we see today won't negatively affect the search at all,” he said.

Stinebaugh added that it appears Isenberg was not wearing a life jacket and it doesn’t matter the season, you should always wear one.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

    SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-02-14 14:12:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning.  Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning.  Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.

    >>

  • WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

    WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-02-15 01:10:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County

    Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-02-15 02:19:28 GMT

    COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected. 

    >>

    COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected. 

    >>

  • Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals

    Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:53 PM EST2018-02-15 01:53:02 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.

    >>

    DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.

    >>

  • Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation

    Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-02-15 01:49:13 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.    Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.

    >>

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.    Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.

    >>
    •   