WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, but Fabian Bösch doesn't seem too stressed.

The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training.

"After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where he casually holds onto the rail of an escalator- except he's not on the steps. Instead, he's hanging off the side, holding onto the rail with one arm! Bösch rides the escalator to the top, grabbing a rail with his other hand to pull himself over.

Watch: