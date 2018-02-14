WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Fabian Bösch Fabian Bösch
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, but Fabian Bösch doesn't seem too stressed.

The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training.

"After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where he casually holds onto the rail of an escalator- except he's not on the steps. Instead, he's hanging off the side, holding onto the rail with one arm! Bösch rides the escalator to the top, grabbing a rail with his other hand to pull himself over. 

Watch:

A post shared by Fabian Bösch (@buhsch) on

