Washington Senate passes bill to abolish death penalty

Washington Senate passes bill to abolish death penaltyPosted: Updated:
School Closures & Delays
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
Sheriff: 17 dead, suspect had at least 1 rifle
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby. Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.>>
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County
COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected.>>
Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.>>
Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week. Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.>>
Everett man arrested on suspicion of school shooting plan
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Everett police say they arrested an 18-year-old student they believe was planning to shoot people at his high school. The Daily Herald reports that officers on Tuesday arrested Joshua Alexander O'Connor at ACES High School on attempted murder charges. Police say O'Connor's grandmother called 911 earlier Tuesday and that she showed them a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school. &n...>>
A 9-year-old's quest to become a world champion
Rocksie Marchand may look like an everyday 9 year old: Playing basketball for Wilbur Elementary school, being a big sister to her younger siblings, and a kid out enjoying the seasons... But put her on her horse Roo, and it’s clear to see this beauty was born to ride. Since the age of 3 Rocksie has been competing in many rodeo events.>>
Armored truck rolls over, sends passenger to hospital
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- One person is recovering after an armored truck rollover on State Route 904 near Cheney. Troopers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers say an armored truck from Garda was headed westbound on State Route 904.>>
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
Sheriff: 17 dead, suspect had at least 1 rifle
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
Washington Senate passes bill to abolish death penalty
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Senate has passed a measure to abolish the state's death penalty. Senate Bill 6052 passed on 26-22 bipartisan vote and now heads to the House for consideration.>>
WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where>>
