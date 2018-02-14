Armored truck rolls over, sends passenger to hospital

One person is recovering after an armored truck rollover on State Route 904 near Cheney.

Troopers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers say an armored truck from Garda was headed westbound on State Route 904. They say the driver lost control and tried pulling over to the side of the road but instead, the truck rolled twice and landed below on Meadow Lake Road. The truck landed upright.

The passenger was sent to the hospital for a cut on their head but troopers say the passenger is expected to be OK.

The driver of the armored truck was seen walking around and taking pictures of what happened.

Troopers say that the truck is not totaled but that Garda brought in a second truck to transport the money inside of the damaged one.