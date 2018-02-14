Everett man arrested on suspicion of school shooting plan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Everett man arrested on suspicion of school shooting plan

EVERETT, Wash. -

 (AP) - Everett police say they arrested an 18-year-old student they believe was planning to shoot people at his high school.
  
The Daily Herald reports that officers on Tuesday arrested Joshua Alexander O'Connor at ACES High School on attempted murder charges.
  
Police say O'Connor's grandmother called 911 earlier Tuesday and that she showed them a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school.
  
Detectives serving a search warrant at the grandmother's house seized items including the student's journal, a rifle found inside a guitar case, and inert grenades.
  
In court Wednesday, public defender Rachel Forde noted the gun and the grenade shells were legal to possess. She said the "musings and ventings" in O'Connor's journal weren't enough evidence to support a charge of attempted murder.
  
O'Connor's bail was set at $5 million.
  
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

2/14/2018 5:36:25 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-02-15 01:10:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.  

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-02-15 02:19:28 GMT

    COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected. 

    COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected. 

  • Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:53 PM EST2018-02-15 01:53:02 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.

    DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.

  • Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-02-15 01:49:13 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.    Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.    Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.

