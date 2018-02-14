Everett man arrested on suspicion of school shooting plan

(AP) - Everett police say they arrested an 18-year-old student they believe was planning to shoot people at his high school.



The Daily Herald reports that officers on Tuesday arrested Joshua Alexander O'Connor at ACES High School on attempted murder charges.



Police say O'Connor's grandmother called 911 earlier Tuesday and that she showed them a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school.



Detectives serving a search warrant at the grandmother's house seized items including the student's journal, a rifle found inside a guitar case, and inert grenades.



In court Wednesday, public defender Rachel Forde noted the gun and the grenade shells were legal to possess. She said the "musings and ventings" in O'Connor's journal weren't enough evidence to support a charge of attempted murder.



O'Connor's bail was set at $5 million.



