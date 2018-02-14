Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation

(AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.



Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through.



The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities. A bill to start the project has stalled.



Chippewa Cree tribal chairman Harlan Baker says drinking water is being delivered to the people who are impacted.



He says residents who still have running water are being told to boil it before drinking.

2/14/2018 5:35:05 PM (GMT -8:00)