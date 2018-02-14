Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him. They had a brief conversation before at least one shot was fired.

The victim was able to run home a few blocks away before he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police were searching for the suspected gunman Wednesday night. As of 8 p.m., officers had set up a perimeter and were using a K-9 to search the area.

Right now the suspect is described as a white man, who is heavy set and about 6 feet 2 inches tall with red hair. 

Additional information wasn't immediately available. As we learn more, we will update this story.

