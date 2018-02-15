I, spy: New Manhattan attraction offers espionage history

I, spy: New Manhattan attraction offers espionage historyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning. Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.>>
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.>>
Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'
Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
Man saves two people from north Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters knocked down a house fire in north Spokane Tuesday night. Crews responded around 9 p.m. Neighbors say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured, but one man told KHQ he saved two people from the home. He even caught someone who jumped from a second story window.>>
East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges
East Valley math teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, theft charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Athletic Director and current math teacher at East Valley Middle School plead not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and theft Tuesday. Andrew Breneman, 35, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft stemming from an incident last October. According to court records, Breneman stole thousands of dollars in fishing equipment from a fly shop where he worked. His trial starts on May 7.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Suspect's 'disturbing' social media posts being dissected
Suspect's 'disturbing' social media posts being dissected
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Israel says investigators were dissecting the suspect's social media>>
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Israel says investigators were dissecting the suspect's social media>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th.>>
Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'
Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash
Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.>>
I, spy: New Manhattan attraction offers espionage history
I, spy: New Manhattan attraction offers espionage history
NEW YORK (AP) - Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could be. SPYSCAPE opens Friday in Manhattan. Visitors can get a glimpse of spying's past and present, from World War II code-breaking machines to the most famous names in espionage and their deeds of derring-do. Visitors can also take a series of tests that gauge everything from their powers of observation to the...>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could be. SPYSCAPE opens Friday in Manhattan. Visitors can get a glimpse of spying's past and present, from World War II code-breaking machines to the most famous names in espionage and their deeds of derring-do. Visitors can also take a series of tests that gauge everything from their powers of observation to the...>>
Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel
Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it. AJC.com reports that Timothy Johnson was last seen Dec. 6. Griffin police recovered his car the next day at Crestview Baptist Church.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of two adults in Grant County
COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected.>>
COULEE CITY, Wash. - Investigators are looking into the deaths of two Coulee City adults due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected.>>
Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals
Flu-stricken Texas teacher's death puts focus on antivirals
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.>>
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas elementary school teacher who died almost a week after getting sick from the flu became a talking point online after her husband said she didn't immediately fill her prescription for an antiviral drug after deeming the $116 insurance co-pay too high.>>
Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation
Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week. Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week. Yellowstone Public Media reported Wednesday that the reservation has been plagued by water shortages because federal funding for a much-needed water project hasn't come through. The project would install a multi-million-dollar pipeline to provide water for the reservation and nearby communities.>>