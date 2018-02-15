Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.
  
Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.
  
He says Wilson, whose car was only clipped in the three-car collision, "was the hero" and "led the charge" in helping the victims.
  
He says smoke was everywhere and Wilson feared the woman's car was about to catch fire. She was screaming but couldn't get out because her leg was trapped.
  
Wilson figured out they could remove the woman through the back of her car and he and Heirigs removed her.
  
The woman is hospitalized with serious injuries.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

    SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-02-14 14:12:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning.  Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures and delays are coming in fast this morning.  Here are the latest closings and delays we have right now.

    >>

  • WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

    WSP: One person dead after rollover crash near Cheney/Tyler exit

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-02-15 01:10:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers say one person is dead following a crash on I-90 west of Spokane.  The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 259, or about 20 miles west of Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney urges motorists who may have to travel that way to use caution through the area.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Suspect's 'disturbing' social media posts being dissected

    Suspect's 'disturbing' social media posts being dissected

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-02-15 07:02:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)(AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

    PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Israel says investigators were dissecting the suspect's social media

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Israel says investigators were dissecting the suspect's social media

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 5:01 PM EST2018-02-14 22:01:11 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th.

    >>

  • Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'

    Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:11 AM EST2018-02-15 06:11:33 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

    >>
    •   