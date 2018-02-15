Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.



Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.



He says Wilson, whose car was only clipped in the three-car collision, "was the hero" and "led the charge" in helping the victims.



He says smoke was everywhere and Wilson feared the woman's car was about to catch fire. She was screaming but couldn't get out because her leg was trapped.



Wilson figured out they could remove the woman through the back of her car and he and Heirigs removed her.



The woman is hospitalized with serious injuries.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)