Suspect's 'disturbing' social media posts being dissected

(AP) - A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.



Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Israel says investigators were dissecting the suspect's social media posts.



Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior, says Cruz was expelled last school year after a fight with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.



School officials said Cruz was attending another school in Broward County after his expulsion.



Dakota Mutchler, a 17-year-old junior, said "I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

2/14/2018 10:06:36 PM (GMT -8:00)