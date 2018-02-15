Coach who shielded students among shooting victims - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coach who shielded students among shooting victims

Posted: Updated:
PARKLAND, Fla. -

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
  
The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.
  
The tweet ends: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."
  
The team website says Feis graduated from the school in 1999 and worked mainly with the junior varsity. It says he lived in nearby Coral Springs with his wife and daughter.


  
Authorities say a former student is charged with using an AR-15 to kill 17 people at the school. The team website says Feis spent his entire coaching career at Marjory Stoneman after playing there as a student.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • The Latest: Suspected Florida school shooter legally bought AR-15 a year ago

    The Latest: Suspected Florida school shooter legally bought AR-15 a year ago

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:55 AM EST2018-02-15 13:55:43 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. - An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything. Jim Lewis told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cruz began living with the family after his mother died in November. He said Cruz was quiet and very respectful but also sad.

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. - An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything. Jim Lewis told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cruz began living with the family after his mother died in November. He said Cruz was quiet and very respectful but also sad.

    >>

  • Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Thursday, February 15 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-15 05:48:25 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump: Nation 'joined together' after shooting

    Trump: Nation 'joined together' after shooting

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:42 AM EST2018-02-15 16:42:30 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said the nation is "joined together as one American family" after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people. In a national address from the White House on Thursday, Trump said he wanted to speak directly to America's children, saying "you are never alone, and you never will be." He said no child should have to go to school fearing for their lives.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said the nation is "joined together as one American family" after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people. In a national address from the White House on Thursday, Trump said he wanted to speak directly to America's children, saying "you are never alone, and you never will be." He said no child should have to go to school fearing for their lives.

    >>

  • Spokane Lowe's looking to hire 235 employees

    Spokane Lowe's looking to hire 235 employees

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-02-15 15:23:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lowe’s is getting ready to help customers with their spring projects, and could use a hand. Lowe’s stores in Spokane will hold open interviews and make on-the-spot job offers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 as part of the company’s first National Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees nation-wide to help customers this spring – the busiest time of year for home improvement projects.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lowe’s is getting ready to help customers with their spring projects, and could use a hand. Lowe’s stores in Spokane will hold open interviews and make on-the-spot job offers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 as part of the company’s first National Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees nation-wide to help customers this spring – the busiest time of year for home improvement projects.

    >>

  • Coach who shielded students among shooting victims

    Coach who shielded students among shooting victims

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:45 AM EST2018-02-15 14:45:41 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students. 

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students. 

    >>
    •   