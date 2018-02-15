Spokane Lowe's looking to hire 235 employees

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lowe’s is getting ready to help customers with their spring projects, and could use a hand. Lowe’s stores in Spokane will hold open interviews and make on-the-spot job offers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 as part of the company’s first National Hiring Day.

Lowe’s is hiring more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees nation-wide to help customers this spring – the busiest time of year for home improvement projects. In Spokane, Lowe’s is looking to fill 235 jobs. Anyone interested in starting a career at Lowe’s can visit any of the Spokane-area stores on Feb. 21 to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and go behind-the-scenes to see what it’s like to work at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s is looking for people with customer service experience who are passionate about helping people love where they live. Seasonal employees typically support stores between March and September. Available roles include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, loaders, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. Seasonal, part-time and full-time employees benefit from competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount and flexible work schedules. Last year, nearly 40 percent of Lowe’s seasonal employees transitioned into permanent positions. And earlier this month, Lowe’s announced plans to enhance its benefits.



Job seekers can apply at any store on the 21st and online at Lowes.com/SpringHire. You can also tune into Lowe’s Facebook Live event on the Lowe’s Careers Facebook channel at 2:15 p.m. EST on Feb. 21 to learn more about building a career at Lowe’s.