McDonald's cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy Meals

McDonald's is planning on getting rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

If you still want a cheeseburger in your happy meal, you can, but McDonald's said that not listing them will reduce how often they are ordered. The company said in the four years since it removed soda from the Happy Meal, soda orders for Happy Meals have gone down 14 percent.

McDonald's has made tweaks to the Happy Meal over the years, including cutting the size of fries and adding fruit. They have also swapped out its apple juice for one that has less sugar.

Changes to the Happy Meal are expected to be fully in place by June.