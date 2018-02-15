McDonald's cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy Meals

McDonald's cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy MealsPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Suspected Florida school shooter legally bought AR-15 a year ago
PARKLAND, Fla. - An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything. Jim Lewis told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cruz began living with the family after his mother died in November. He said Cruz was quiet and very respectful but also sad.>>
Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it. AJC.com reports that Timothy Johnson was last seen Dec. 6. Griffin police recovered his car the next day at Crestview Baptist Church.>>
Coach who shielded students among shooting victims
PARKLAND, Fla. - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.>>
Lawsuits challenge U.S. cuts to anti-teen pregnancy grants
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nine organizations covering several states have filed lawsuits seeking to reverse a decision by President Donald Trump's administration to cut short funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs. The lawsuits were filed Thursday on behalf of three Planned Parenthood affiliates, including those covering Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Hawaii, Nebraska and Washington state, as well as organizations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and Maryland.>>
Level 3 sex offender with multiple convictions living as transient in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that there is a level 3 sex offender living as a transient in Spokane. Grady L. Jackson has multiple offenses on his record. In January of 1994 he was charged with child molestation in the 2nd degree and in March of 2007, he was charged with 3rd degree assault with sexual motivation. Jackson is described as 41-years-old, brown hair and blue eyes.>>
McDonald's cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy Meals
OAK BROOK, Ill. - McDonald's is planning on getting rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants. If you still want a cheeseburger in your happy meal, you can, but McDonald's said that not listing them will reduce how often they are ordered.>>
Trump: Nation 'joined together' after shooting
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said the nation is "joined together as one American family" after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people. In a national address from the White House on Thursday, Trump said he wanted to speak directly to America's children, saying "you are never alone, and you never will be." He said no child should have to go to school fearing for their lives.>>
Spokane Lowe's looking to hire 235 employees
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lowe’s is getting ready to help customers with their spring projects, and could use a hand. Lowe’s stores in Spokane will hold open interviews and make on-the-spot job offers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 as part of the company’s first National Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees nation-wide to help customers this spring – the busiest time of year for home improvement projects.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 14th.>>
Florida gov: Shooting 'absolutely pure evil'
PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school. Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.>>
