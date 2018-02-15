Level 3 sex offender with multiple convictions living as transient in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that there is a level 3 sex offender living as a transient in Spokane.



Grady L. Jackson has multiple offenses on his record. In January of 1994 he was charged with child molestation in the 2nd degree and in March of 2007, he was charged with 3rd degree assault with sexual motivation.



Jackson is described as 41-years-old, brown hair and blue eyes.



Authorities want to be clear, Jackson has served his time and is not wanted by law enforcement.

