Level 3 sex offender with multiple convictions living as transie - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Level 3 sex offender with multiple convictions living as transient in Spokane

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that there is a level 3 sex offender living as a transient in Spokane. 

Grady L. Jackson has multiple offenses on his record. In January of 1994 he was charged with child molestation in the 2nd degree and in March of 2007, he was charged with 3rd degree assault with sexual motivation. 

Jackson is described as 41-years-old, brown hair and blue eyes. 

Authorities want to be clear, Jackson has served his time and is not wanted by law enforcement. 

The Spokane County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME.  THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Suspected Florida school shooter legally bought AR-15 a year ago

    The Latest: Suspected Florida school shooter legally bought AR-15 a year ago

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:55 AM EST2018-02-15 13:55:43 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. - An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything. Jim Lewis told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cruz began living with the family after his mother died in November. He said Cruz was quiet and very respectful but also sad.

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. - An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything. Jim Lewis told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cruz began living with the family after his mother died in November. He said Cruz was quiet and very respectful but also sad.

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Thursday, February 15 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-15 05:48:25 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Lawsuits challenge U.S. cuts to anti-teen pregnancy grants

    Lawsuits challenge U.S. cuts to anti-teen pregnancy grants

    Thursday, February 15 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-02-15 21:37:35 GMT

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nine organizations covering several states have filed lawsuits seeking to reverse a decision by President Donald Trump's administration to cut short funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs. The lawsuits were filed Thursday on behalf of three Planned Parenthood affiliates, including those covering Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Hawaii, Nebraska and Washington state, as well as organizations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and Maryland.

    >>

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nine organizations covering several states have filed lawsuits seeking to reverse a decision by President Donald Trump's administration to cut short funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs. The lawsuits were filed Thursday on behalf of three Planned Parenthood affiliates, including those covering Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Hawaii, Nebraska and Washington state, as well as organizations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and Maryland.

    >>

  • Level 3 sex offender with multiple convictions living as transient in Spokane

    Level 3 sex offender with multiple convictions living as transient in Spokane

    Thursday, February 15 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-02-15 20:49:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that there is a level 3 sex offender living as a transient in Spokane.  Grady L. Jackson has multiple offenses on his record. In January of 1994 he was charged with child molestation in the 2nd degree and in March of 2007, he was charged with 3rd degree assault with sexual motivation.  Jackson is described as 41-years-old, brown hair and blue eyes. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that there is a level 3 sex offender living as a transient in Spokane.  Grady L. Jackson has multiple offenses on his record. In January of 1994 he was charged with child molestation in the 2nd degree and in March of 2007, he was charged with 3rd degree assault with sexual motivation.  Jackson is described as 41-years-old, brown hair and blue eyes. 

    >>

  • McDonald's cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy Meals

    McDonald's cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy Meals

    Thursday, February 15 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-02-15 20:47:50 GMT

    OAK BROOK, Ill. - McDonald's is planning on getting rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants. 

    >>

    OAK BROOK, Ill. - McDonald's is planning on getting rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.  If you still want a cheeseburger in your happy meal, you can, but McDonald's said that not listing them will reduce how often they are ordered. 

    >>
    •   